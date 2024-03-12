Kickboxing legend Buakaw recognizes Stamp’s success
Buakaw Banchamek praised three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex.
The Muay Thai and kickboxing legend spoke in a clip uploaded to his YouTube channel about his fellow Thai megastar, who captured the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title last year with a crushing TKO win over Ham Seo Hee.
The victory added to her previous reigns as both the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen, making the 26-year-old the first fighter in history to capture world titles in three separate disciplines.
Buakaw lauded Stamp’s achievements as a rarity in combat sports.
“Stamp has won many belts, even the ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai [world titles]. Whether it’s MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing, she’s a master in all three. If you asked me [what makes Stamp great], it’s a matter of adaptability due to the different regulations. But she’s definitely got it,” he said.
Buakaw is one of the greatest strikers in history, having amassed numerous Muay Thai and K-1 championships over his 280-fight professional career, and he is still a huge draw when he takes to the ring.
His ability to adapt his Muay Thai skills to the K-1 and kickboxing world made him a global star, but he admitted that it would be beyond him to dominate three sports at once as Stamp has.
“Even I couldn’t do that. So, I got to give it up to [Stamp]. Congratulations to her. I wish she keeps up the good work,” he said.
In terms of her skills, Buakaw is similarly impressed.
The 41-year-old still actively keeps abreast of the fight scene and says that Stamp stands out among the talent-laded female contingent on the ONE Championship roster.
“Stamp is one of the best strikers I have my eyes on and one that I actually admire. She’s super tough. Her fighting style is on point. She’s at the top-ranked among Thai female strikers,” he said.