Kickboxing legend Buakaw recognizes Stamp’s success

His ability to adapt his Muay Thai skills to the K-1 and kickboxing world made him a global star, but he admitted that it would be beyond him to dominate three sports at once as Stamp has.

“Even I couldn’t do that. So, I got to give it up to [Stamp]. Congratulations to her. I wish she keeps up the good work,” he said.

In terms of her skills, Buakaw is similarly impressed.

The 41-year-old still actively keeps abreast of the fight scene and says that Stamp stands out among the talent-laded female contingent on the ONE Championship roster.

“Stamp is one of the best strikers I have my eyes on and one that I actually admire. She’s super tough. Her fighting style is on point. She’s at the top-ranked among Thai female strikers,” he said.