Tao Bin emerges victorious, Securing The Ambassador Cup 2024
The Thailand Polo Association hosted The Ambassador Cup 2024, promoting international camaraderie through polo. It aimed to boost Thai players' skills and elevate polo tournaments to global standards.
Beyond the competitive realm, the tournament served as a conducive platform for the cultivation of camaraderie and friendships in polo society.
This grand tournament held special significance as it marked the auspicious celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Thailand Polo Association. The final matches were truly riveting, featuring a compelling encounter between King Power and Tao Bin Ultimately, Tao Bin secured a thrilling 8 - 7.5 victory, claiming The Ambassador Cup 2024 at the VS Sports Club and Siam Polo Park, located in the Bang Bo District of Samut Prakan Province.
Kanoksakdi Bhinsaeng, President of the Thailand Polo Association, revealed that The Ambassador Cup 2024 is an annual international event, marking its 15th occurrence. Held from March 2 to 9, 2024, the tournament witnessed spirited participation by polo players from countries including Thailand, France, the Philippines, and Argentina. Six formidable teams - Global Port, L'Oréal Paris, Tao Bin, Alpha Security, SPP Pattaya, and King Power - are actively engaged in this prestigious competition.
Among the captivating competition, the King Power, led by Aiyawatt - Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha and comprised solely of Thai polo players, while the SPP Pattaya, led by emerging star polo talents in Thailand, including Chonnarlite - Saserach Thomongkhon.
The tournament's excitement was further elevated by the Tao Bin, led by distinguished female polo player Ploy Bhinsaeng, a Thai national lady polo athlete. Each team demonstrated exceptional training, ensuring a challenging competition for all participants.
The Ambassador Cup 2024 Trophy was presented by Gustavo Alberto Martino, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Thailand. In addition to this prestigious accolade, other distinguished awards included The Best Pony Award, presented by Bin Poolprasert, FSVP - Corporate Banking1, Siam Commercial Bank PCL., and Sebastian Borgi receiving the Most Valued Player (MVP) Award, bestowed by Thitinand Chumpani, Marketing Director Alcoholic Beverage Business – Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd.
Visit Facebook / Instagram: Thailand Polo Association for updated news and details about polo tournaments, and visit Youtube: Thailand Polo Association Official for tournament LIVE broadcast.