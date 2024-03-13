Tao Bin emerges victorious, Securing The Ambassador Cup 2024

Beyond the competitive realm, the tournament served as a conducive platform for the cultivation of camaraderie and friendships in polo society.

This grand tournament held special significance as it marked the auspicious celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Thailand Polo Association. The final matches were truly riveting, featuring a compelling encounter between King Power and Tao Bin Ultimately, Tao Bin secured a thrilling 8 - 7.5 victory, claiming The Ambassador Cup 2024 at the VS Sports Club and Siam Polo Park, located in the Bang Bo District of Samut Prakan Province.

Kanoksakdi Bhinsaeng, President of the Thailand Polo Association, revealed that The Ambassador Cup 2024 is an annual international event, marking its 15th occurrence. Held from March 2 to 9, 2024, the tournament witnessed spirited participation by polo players from countries including Thailand, France, the Philippines, and Argentina. Six formidable teams - Global Port, L'Oréal Paris, Tao Bin, Alpha Security, SPP Pattaya, and King Power - are actively engaged in this prestigious competition.