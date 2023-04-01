The power of partnerships: Thailand’s sustainable tourism can thrive with collaboration

Research has shown that over 80 percent of global travelers feel that sustainable travel is important – and Thailand is doubling down on environmentally friendly trips. With tourism a key pillar of the Thai economy, the country is promoting sustainable tourism development in major cities and secondary cities. It is one of the strategic prongs under the Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model (BCG), introduced by the Thai government in 2021 to facilitate responsible economic development.

But government initiatives alone cannot revitalize the travel sector. A collective effort is needed to create economic value, strengthen communities and promote inclusive growth that benefits both the environment and society.

In fact, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently targeted a revenue gain of 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year, adding that it would encourage collaboration within the ecosystem to innovate and develop sustainable travel products.

Strong cooperation is the bedrock of any successful campaign. With robust public-private partnerships (PPPs), Thailand will be able to create new travel experiences that can drive sustainable economic growth.