TUESDAY, October 31, 2023
A glimpse of autumn in Hanoi

MONDAY, October 30, 2023

Autumn is celebrated as the most picturesque season in Hanoi, with nice weather making it perfect for wandering the streets by motorbike, viewing the city's sights through coffee shops or savouring delicious local foods.

Well-known for its thousand-year history and for being the capital of Vietnam, Hanoi holds its own unique charm and looks romantic in autumn.

Young green rice - the sweet taste of Hanoi autumn.

The old quarter, with its historic French architecture, has always been a location for both Hanoians and travellers seeking captivating photo opportunities. Phan Dinh Phung Street has become a symbol of autumn in Hanoi and is known as one of the most romantic streets of the capital.

The rays of autumn sunlight slant through the trees onto the road in the early morning. VNS Photos Trương Vị

As autumn comes, the old trees along the road begin to lose their leaves, covering the road with beautiful falling yellow leaves.

A mother takes her daughters photo among tall grass along Ngọc Thụy Dyke, Long Biên District.

This poetic scene attracts many young Hanoi women as well as photographers to come to capture beautiful moments. There are often colourful flower peddler bikes. This makes the autumn atmosphere more vivid than ever. Many people consider autumn the best time to visit and enjoy Hanoi.

Cyclo drivers on Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street waiting for foreign tourists to take around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, viewing and enjoying nice weather in Hanoi autumn.

