Korean Templestay: Where Tradition Meets Modernity

Temples embody the living essence of Korea's 1700-year-old Buddhist tradition, offering an experience of the past in the present moment. Templestay is a program that allows visitors to stay within temples and immerse themselves in the temple's history and traditions.

Temples are not static relics of history but vibrant places where monks continue to live, eat, sleep, and practice just as their predecessors did 1700 years ago.

While times have changed, traditions have persevered through the ages. To preserve and pass on the unique cultural heritage of Korean Buddhism, monks maintain and operate temples, engaging with the public. In a temple, anyone can have a chance to experience the lives of monks spanning from the past to the present.