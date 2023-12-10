Angkor Thanksgiving begins

“In the coming days, expect numerous events, including significant religious programmes, exhibitions showcasing ANA’s achievements, and over 1,250 students marching under the banners ‘Thank you Angkor’ and ‘Thank you peace’,” Kosal said.

The festival includes nightly Yike and large-scale shadow puppetry performances, open to the public.

Historian Sambo Manara said that Cambodian ancestors from the ninth to thirteenth centuries embodied the spirit of Angkor, contributing to the nation’s development. The celebrations commemorate the Angkor spirit—a national ethos rooted in the ideas and values of that era.