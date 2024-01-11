Jet-Set into 2024: Travel ideas for a Year of New Discoveries!
As the new year starts, Thai travellers may craft resolutions—embracing goals like healthier eating, new experiences, and increased reading. A fresh beginning offers the chance to break routines and embrace change.
Travel is always high on resolution lists, be it vowing to go back to a loved destination or embarking on a new adventure. This new year, digital travel platform Agoda shares some New Year's travel resolutions to inspire Thais for their next adventure as they search for the perfect trip.
Head off the well-beaten track: Whether to find that great Instagram shot or simply to avoid the crowds, 2024 may be the year to visit a lesser-known destination. With so many places to choose from there must be some undiscovered gems still out there, right? This New Year, why not travel to Phan Thiet, Phu Quy Island, a tiny lesser-explored Instagram-friendly Island in Vietnam or discover the wonderful Hong Beach on the banks of the Mekong River near Ubon Ratchatani? There are many less-travelled roads to take, so why not try some this year?
Indulge in uniquely local delicacies: If there is one thing Thailand is known for, it's the great variety of tasty, delectable food. Sweet, sour, salty, spicy – there is something for everyone's taste, and often a harmony of these flavours can be found in one dish. But how about travelling for food in another country? Spice up the next trip by heading to Seoul to try some Korean street food – Tteokbokki is a spicy stir-fried rice cake dish that could almost taste like Thai food - or be more adventurous and try raw crabs marinated in soy sauce. Sinsa-dong, a famous foodie street in Seoul's Gangnam district could be a great place to start, but in a region known for its outstanding food, there are unique local delicacies wherever Thais choose to travel.
Conquer fears and try new experiences: Thai travellers can challenge themselves to step outside their comfort zone and redefine their travel experience by trying something completely different. It might be an exhilarating skydive that drops into Queenstown in New Zealand, or an ATV off-road experience to explore hidden Phuket. There are so many exciting activities to choose from on the Agoda platform, it may even lead to discovering a new hobby.
Start a travel planner: For those who are bursting with travel ideas and can't figure out where to visit first, starting a travel planner might help. Travellers are advised to keep a note of places that make their hearts beat faster when they think of them – make a note of the memorable places to visit and the best areas to stay, or save them on Agoda, so that the accommodation search is easier after deciding where to visit. Make sure to visit Agoda's travel guides to get insights into those dream locations and get inspiration about which flights to take, where to stay or what activities to do.
Whether it's a relaxed nature escape or an adrenaline-pumping adventure, travellers can plan their dream trip with Agoda. With a selection of over 3.9 million hotels, vacation homes, and more, a myriad of over 130,000 flight routes and a wide variety of activities, Agoda helps everyone to travel, explore, and see the world for less.