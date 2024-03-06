Board the KIHA 183 train for an exciting adventure in March and April
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is offering special trips on the unique KIHA 183 trains through March and April.
Dubbed “Starry Path” in March and “City of Water” in April, these trips will give people a chance to relax and gain a deeper connection with nature and culture.
There are eight trips on offer with four distinct routes. The service, limited to 202 seats per trip, operates exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays.
The trips on offer are:
• Exploring the Enchanted Nightlands, Marvels on Earth and Stars above the Land (March 9-10): The package includes a trip to the Geo Park World in Nakhon Ratchasima, a traditional dinner and a mini light and sound show. Overnight; 3,999 baht
• Artistic City Tour, Local Heritage, and Celestial Tales (March 16-17): Explore Ratchaburi’s factories in the forest that promote sustainability, witness open-air sculptures and enjoy an enchanting evening lit with a million stars created by lighting designer Na Satha Thai Garden. Overnight; 3,999 baht
• Khu Kam (March 23-24): Search for the star of love in Kanchanaburi by embarking on a journey through the history of World War II. Guests will get to watch the classic film “Khu Kam” in an open-air theatre near the Death Railway, as well as enjoy live music. History buffs will also get to dress in the “MalanamThai” period costume. Overnight; 3,999 baht
• Superstition, the Fate of the Stars (March 30 and 31): Unlock the secret to becoming a millionaire by getting your fortunes told by well-known astrologer Khata Chinnabanchorn in Chachoengsao. Day trip; 1,499 baht
• 4WD Adventure to the Watershed Forest (April 20-21): Check in at Phetchaburi’s heritage forest and wake up to the morning mist at Khao Phanoen Thung in Kaeng Krachan National Park. Overnight; 3,999 baht
• Superstition, the fate of the Waterway (April 27 and 28): Enhance your luck and wealth by learning the principles of Feng Shui and getting your fortunes told by “dragon line” astrologer Viroj Tangwanich in Chachoengsao. Day trip; 1,499 baht.
Those participating in these special trips will also receive a unique travel calendar for 2024.
Those interested can start reserving their tickets from today at their nearest railway station or through the online ticketing platform, D-Ticket. The fees include train fare, accommodation, air-conditioned bus transportation, entrance to various attractions as well as meals and beverages throughout the journey. Prices are on a per-person basis.