Board the KIHA 183 train for an exciting adventure in March and April

• Khu Kam (March 23-24): Search for the star of love in Kanchanaburi by embarking on a journey through the history of World War II. Guests will get to watch the classic film “Khu Kam” in an open-air theatre near the Death Railway, as well as enjoy live music. History buffs will also get to dress in the “MalanamThai” period costume. Overnight; 3,999 baht

• Superstition, the Fate of the Stars (March 30 and 31): Unlock the secret to becoming a millionaire by getting your fortunes told by well-known astrologer Khata Chinnabanchorn in Chachoengsao. Day trip; 1,499 baht

• 4WD Adventure to the Watershed Forest (April 20-21): Check in at Phetchaburi’s heritage forest and wake up to the morning mist at Khao Phanoen Thung in Kaeng Krachan National Park. Overnight; 3,999 baht

• Superstition, the fate of the Waterway (April 27 and 28): Enhance your luck and wealth by learning the principles of Feng Shui and getting your fortunes told by “dragon line” astrologer Viroj Tangwanich in Chachoengsao. Day trip; 1,499 baht.

Those participating in these special trips will also receive a unique travel calendar for 2024.

Those interested can start reserving their tickets from today at their nearest railway station or through the online ticketing platform, D-Ticket. The fees include train fare, accommodation, air-conditioned bus transportation, entrance to various attractions as well as meals and beverages throughout the journey. Prices are on a per-person basis.