Torrential rain batters south, thunderstorms expected in Bangkok

24-Hour Forecast Overview:
Rainfall is intensifying countrywide, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers anticipated in parts of the East and along the South’s west coast. Authorities urge residents in these areas to be wary of flash flooding and runoff, particularly near hillsides, waterways, and low-lying areas. Farmers are also advised to take precautions to safeguard crops from potential weather-related damage.
These weather patterns are being fuelled by a monsoon trough sweeping through the upper Northeast, Laos, and Vietnam, feeding into a low-pressure cell over the central South China Sea. Meanwhile, a strengthened southwesterly monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the lower Central region, South, East, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Marine Advisory:
Conditions at sea remain hazardous. Strong winds are whipping up waves in the Andaman Sea, with heights ranging from 2 to 3 metres and exceeding 3 metres during thunderstorms. The Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to exercise caution, steer clear of thunderstorm zones, and keep small boats ashore in the Andaman region.
Regional Forecasts (6am, Sunday, June 8 – 6am, Monday, June 9):
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Thunderstorms cover 60% of the area
Temperature: Low 26–27°C, High 34–37°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern Region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun
Temperature: Low 24–28°C, High 34–37°C
Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, and Mukdahan
Temperature: Low 24–26°C, High 34–36°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–15 km/h
Central Region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi
Temperature: Low 25–27°C, High 35–37°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
Temperature: Low 24–27°C, High 33–36°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h
Sea waves 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during storms
Southern Region (East Coast):
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla
Temperature: Low 23–26°C, High 33–36°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h
Sea waves 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas
Southern Region (West Coast):
Thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun
Temperature: Low 23–25°C, High 29–32°C
Southwesterly winds at 20–40 km/h
Sea waves 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas