Torrential rain batters south, thunderstorms expected in Bangkok

SUNDAY, JUNE 08, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide weather forecast for Sunday (June 8, 2025), highlighting a marked increase in rainfall across the country.

24-Hour Forecast Overview:

Rainfall is intensifying countrywide, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers anticipated in parts of the East and along the South’s west coast. Authorities urge residents in these areas to be wary of flash flooding and runoff, particularly near hillsides, waterways, and low-lying areas. Farmers are also advised to take precautions to safeguard crops from potential weather-related damage.

These weather patterns are being fuelled by a monsoon trough sweeping through the upper Northeast, Laos, and Vietnam, feeding into a low-pressure cell over the central South China Sea. Meanwhile, a strengthened southwesterly monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the lower Central region, South, East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Marine Advisory:

Conditions at sea remain hazardous. Strong winds are whipping up waves in the Andaman Sea, with heights ranging from 2 to 3 metres and exceeding 3 metres during thunderstorms. The Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to exercise caution, steer clear of thunderstorm zones, and keep small boats ashore in the Andaman region.

Regional Forecasts (6am, Sunday, June 8 – 6am, Monday, June 9):

Bangkok and Vicinity:

Thunderstorms cover 60% of the area

Temperature: Low 26–27°C, High 34–37°C

Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h

Northern Region:

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun

Temperature: Low 24–28°C, High 34–37°C

Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h

Northeastern Region:

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, and Mukdahan

Temperature: Low 24–26°C, High 34–36°C

Southwesterly winds at 10–15 km/h

Central Region:

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi

Temperature: Low 25–27°C, High 35–37°C

Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h

Eastern Region:

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat

Temperature: Low 24–27°C, High 33–36°C

Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h

Sea waves 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during storms

Southern Region (East Coast):

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla

Temperature: Low 23–26°C, High 33–36°C

Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h

Sea waves 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas

Southern Region (West Coast):

Thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun

Temperature: Low 23–25°C, High 29–32°C

Southwesterly winds at 20–40 km/h

Sea waves 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas

