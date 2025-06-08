Torrential rain batters south, thunderstorms expected in Bangkok

24-Hour Forecast Overview:

Rainfall is intensifying countrywide, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers anticipated in parts of the East and along the South’s west coast. Authorities urge residents in these areas to be wary of flash flooding and runoff, particularly near hillsides, waterways, and low-lying areas. Farmers are also advised to take precautions to safeguard crops from potential weather-related damage.

These weather patterns are being fuelled by a monsoon trough sweeping through the upper Northeast, Laos, and Vietnam, feeding into a low-pressure cell over the central South China Sea. Meanwhile, a strengthened southwesterly monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the lower Central region, South, East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Marine Advisory:

Conditions at sea remain hazardous. Strong winds are whipping up waves in the Andaman Sea, with heights ranging from 2 to 3 metres and exceeding 3 metres during thunderstorms. The Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to exercise caution, steer clear of thunderstorm zones, and keep small boats ashore in the Andaman region.