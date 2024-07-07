Ongoing conflict near Lashio, Shan State: few pedestrians amidst intense fighting

According to residents, at least 10 people were killed when homemade rockets exploded in some areas of Lashio in the last few days.



At present, there are hardly any pedestrians to be seen in the city and people are still leaving the city, said a Lashio resident.



"When I looked around the city at noon, there was almost no pedestrian to be seen in the city. The city is very quiet. People who left the city are still present today," said a resident of Lashio who observed the situation on the ground.



There has been a power outage in Lashio for over a week, and the phone lines are also down.



"The electricity has been out for almost ten days now. To charge the phone, we have to go to places with solar power. I have to charge my phone in the shops where the generator is running. Most of them are in tea shops. Atom was good in recent days. On July 6, the line is not clear. It became difficult to speak. The rest of the operators are the same," said a resident of Lashio.



Due to the fighting near Lashio City, the locals have been moving to other areas since about three days ago.



Residents of Lashio said that they are using white flags on vehicles to go to other cities.



As many locals are leaving Lashio for other cities, thousands of vehicles are waiting to cross the river by raft at Sink-In Pier on the Lashio-Mandalay Union Highway.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network