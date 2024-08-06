Anwar accepts Meta's apology

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Unity Government’s spokesman, said it was also hoped that such removal of a prime minister’s social media posts by Meta, would not recur.

"He (Anwar) told me that his friends, including those in the Middle East, have read the news (about the removal of the post), meaning that it has gone global. Yes, the PM has accepted the apology, but at the same time, we (the government) also hope that such an incident will not recur.

"During our meeting yesterday, I also told Meta to inform the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), from time to time, about the change in their community guidelines, if any," Fahmi told reporters after attending the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly here on Tuesday (Aug 6).