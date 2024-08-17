Fuel oil purchases in Yangon remain below normal

Queues at fuel stations in Yangon started on the evening of August 12.
"So far, we have not reached normality. They were queuing up since the night and getting in the morning. Now some fuel stations sell in the morning. In the afternoon, some fuel stations ran out of fuel. Cars are queuing in line at the fuel stations where they can't get fuel," said a driver who bought fuel on the morning of August 16.
On August 16, the prices sold at fuel stations are 2,900 kyats per litre for 92 Ron, 3,045 kyats per litre for 95 Ron, 2,560 kyats per litre for diesel and 3,115 kyats per litre for premium diesel.
On August 15, the prices sold at fuel stations are 2,750 kyats per litre for 92 Ron, 2,890 kyats per litre for 95 Ron, 2,450 kyats per litre for diesel and 2,945 kyats per litre for premium diesel.
As a result, it is also an increase of 150 kyats per litre of gasoline and more than 100 kyats per litre of diesel.
"The fuel price has gone up, but we still don't have the fuel. We are still waiting in line. All four types of fuel are not yet available at the stations. There are only two types of fuel at most," said a motor vehicle driver in Yangon.
Some fuel stations in Yangon still have vehicles queuing overnight to buy fuel.
On August 15, due to lack of fuel, some private schools were unable to run vehicles to transport the students and instead instructed them to come according to their schedule, according to some parents.
"They told me to send our children to school because the school bus couldn't come. We are close to the school so we can go there, but it is difficult for others. It's not convenient for parents who don't have people to send their children to school," said a parent of a student who lives in North Dagon Township.
At present, most of the fuel stations are selling a maximum of 50,000 kyats worth of fuel for each vehicle.
"The sale of fuel differs. Some stations sold fuel worth 50,000 kyats. Some sold fuel worth 30,000 kyats. Most of the stations only sold 30,000 kyats worth of fuel," said a motor vehicle driver.
In addition, it is said that some of the vehicles while queuing to buy fuel were arguing and quarreling.
At the beginning of August, fuel shortages occurred at fuel stations in Yangon, as it was a period of heavy rains, so the fuel tankers drove cautiously to avoid accidents, so they were delayed longer than usual. As a result, there have been temporary fuel shortages at fuel stations, announced the Myanmar Fuel Oil Importers and Distributors Association on August 1.
The situation that is happening today is due to a slight increase in public concern due to temporary fuel shortages. In addition, as most of the people who migrated from unstable areas came to the big cities, the demand for fuel was also higher in the big cities, the association announced.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network