Fuel oil purchases in Yangon remain below normal

As a result, it is also an increase of 150 kyats per litre of gasoline and more than 100 kyats per litre of diesel.

"The fuel price has gone up, but we still don't have the fuel. We are still waiting in line. All four types of fuel are not yet available at the stations. There are only two types of fuel at most," said a motor vehicle driver in Yangon.

Some fuel stations in Yangon still have vehicles queuing overnight to buy fuel.

On August 15, due to lack of fuel, some private schools were unable to run vehicles to transport the students and instead instructed them to come according to their schedule, according to some parents.

"They told me to send our children to school because the school bus couldn't come. We are close to the school so we can go there, but it is difficult for others. It's not convenient for parents who don't have people to send their children to school," said a parent of a student who lives in North Dagon Township.