Vientiane faces flooding threat

Low-lying areas of Vientiane, which have no protection from embankments, face a high risk of floods from today as the water level of the Mekong rises rapidly, warned the Mekong River Commission (MRC) yesterday.

According to the intergovernmental organisation of Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand, which forecasts water flow, low-lying parts of the capital, namely Nongda village in Sikhottabong district and several villages in Hatxaifong district, are facing flood risk from September 13.

The MRC says the central part of the capital remains safe for now due to the high river embankment.

However, it advises communities in low-lying areas to pay attention and make necessary preparations, including following instructions from their local authorities.

Some residents and firms in Vientiane have already erected sandbag walls around their buildings to prevent water from flowing into their areas in case of Mekong overflow.