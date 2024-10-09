Paetongtarn lays out her vision for ‘collective leadership’ within the region

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasised the need for “collective leadership” in addressing the people's issues and promoting their well-being, in her speech at the 44th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane on Wednesday (Oct 9).
The PM said she believes collective leadership focused on making a difference would lead to solutions and shared prosperity. Thailand has proposed the three key issues for regional action.
Sustainability: Thailand believes ASEAN must work together on climate action, carbon neutrality, the transition to clean energy, green finance, and a green economy, including digital innovation for a sustainable future. This ensures that economic growth in the modern era does not harm the environment or pose environmental risks in the region, she said.
Human security: Thailand proposes collaboration within ASEAN to tackle all crises, ensuring that people have access to food, energy, and basic necessities. ASEAN should also promote smart agriculture alongside sustainable farming to lay a strong foundation for long-term food production and security in the region. Strengthening ASEAN's energy framework, such as connecting ASEAN power grids, would enhance regional energy resilience, Paetongtarn said.
Additionally, promoting water resource management, and boosting capabilities to combat transnational crime, particularly online scams, call-centre gangs, and drug trafficking, were crucial. Thailand urges stricter border controls to address these challenges, she said.
Deeper regional integration: Paetongtarn expressed support for ASEAN’s efforts to update and upgrade its free trade agreements with dialogue partners. As Thailand chairs the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement negotiations, the country aims to complete these talks by 2025 to create new mechanisms for economic growth in ASEAN. Promoting digital skills development for MSMEs will increase access to finance, fostering growth in today’s volatile global economy, she said.
Paetongtarn also highlighted that connectivity in all areas would be key to success. She called on ASEAN to particularly enhance people-to-people connectivity, such as increasing flights and extending visa-free periods between ASEAN nations.
Furthermore, promoting trade and tourism, as well as collaborating with other partner countries, would strengthen ASEAN’s centrality and unity, making ASEAN’s external engagement more strategically relevant, she said.
Paetongtarn also issued a call for non-alignment, urging ASEAN members to avoid representing any power bloc or allowing the region to become an arena for competition. This would help establish a strategic balance. Thailand would actively promote peace and shared prosperity to create a conducive environment for regional development, she added.