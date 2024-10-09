Paetongtarn lays out her vision for ‘collective leadership’ within the region

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasised the need for “collective leadership” in addressing the people's issues and promoting their well-being, in her speech at the 44th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane on Wednesday (Oct 9).

The PM said she believes collective leadership focused on making a difference would lead to solutions and shared prosperity. Thailand has proposed the three key issues for regional action.

Sustainability: Thailand believes ASEAN must work together on climate action, carbon neutrality, the transition to clean energy, green finance, and a green economy, including digital innovation for a sustainable future. This ensures that economic growth in the modern era does not harm the environment or pose environmental risks in the region, she said.