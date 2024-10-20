Prabowo vows to serve all Indonesians as new president, pledges reforms

In a wide-ranging inaugural speech after his swearing-in ceremony at the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) in Jakarta, Prabowo said he and his Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka will serve all Indonesians.

“With a full sense of responsibility and with all the strength in our souls and bodies, we will carry out the leadership of Indonesia... by prioritising the interests of all Indonesian people, including those who did not vote for us,” he said.

Many people still live with difficulties in the country, said Prabowo, adding that his administration will work to improve the lives of Indonesians across Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The former defence minister takes over from Joko Widodo, whose son Gibran, 37, was fielded as Prabowo’s running mate in the Feb 14 election and was sworn in as vice-president at the same ceremony. Hopes are high that the transition will usher in another period of political stability, and continue to raise the archipelago’s standing on the world stage.

Clad in a blue traditional Javanese outfit, Prabowo, 73, recited his oath of office with a copy of the Quran held over his head.