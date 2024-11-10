Pilot programme allowing Vietnamese to gamble in casinos extended

According to a newly issued decree, the Vietnamese government is extending the pilot programme to allow Vietnamese to gamble in casinos.

Regarding the pilot program permitting Vietnamese citizens to gamble at casinos, the decree stated that the pilot period is three years from when the first casino business allows Vietnamese citizens to play.

After three years, the Government will review, evaluate, and decide whether to continue permitting Vietnamese citizens to gamble at casinos or terminate the license.

In 2016, the Politburo approved a three-year pilot programme permitting Vietnamese citizens to gamble at casinos in Phu Quoc Island (in the southern province of Kien Giang) and Van Don (in the northern province of Quang Ninh). However, only Phu Quoc’s casino began operations in January 2019, with the pilot programme scheduled to conclude in January 2022.

In 2022, the Ministry of Finance proposed extending the pilot for two additional years in Phu Quoc, citing the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on casino operations and limited trial results.

In May, the Politburo approved extending the pilot programme at Phu Quoc until the end of this year. For the Van Don project, the three-year pilot will begin once the casino becomes operational (it is not yet open).