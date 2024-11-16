Thai police arrest 20 Chinese gang suspects heading to Myanmar's Phaya Thonesu

The group was found illegally residing in Sangkhla Buri on the Thai side of the border and was detained after Thai security forces intercepted them near a school in Sangkhla village.

When officers noticed the group, dressed formally on the roadside, they conducted identity checks. The individuals were unable to provide passports or identification documents, leading to their arrest. Thai authorities confirmed that all detainees were connected to a Chinese criminal gang, and investigations are ongoing at the Sangkhla Buri police station.