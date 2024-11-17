Nuclear power development projects in Vietnam to restart

Nuclear power can provide a stable electricity supply and a green, sustainable power source for energy security, according to a recent report from the MoIT.

The Politburo has agreed to restart nuclear power development in Vietnam, according to the ministry.

The MoIT has conducted reevaluations and assessed actual demands to report to the Government on nuclear power development based on the Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8).

This topic was also mentioned in the draft amendment to the Law on Electricity recently presented to the National Assembly for review.

Reviews of the key electricity sources in the plan revealed that the national power grid could face a significant risk of capacity shortages during the 2026-30 period, posing potential threats to energy security.

The MoIT also said that the development of nuclear power of any scale – including small nuclear plants – must align with the direction of the Party and the State, and all investments must comply with the Law on Atomic Energy.