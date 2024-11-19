New Core River Monitoring Stations boost Mekong monitoring and analysis

Speaking at the inauguration, Chanthanet Boualapha, the Vice Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Lao PDR and Alternate Council Member of Lao PDR highlighted the importance of this milestone, given that core river monitoring is essential to track hydrology, sediment, water quality, fishery health, and the overall ecology of the Lower Mekong Basin.

“During the recent rainy season, Laos faced impacts from tropical storms, particularly Typhoon Yagi, causing widespread flooding. However, the meteorological and hydrological stations within the MRC core river monitoring network, and other stations under our Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, played a key role in providing timely and scientific information for early warning and flood preparedness at flood risk areas,” Chanthanet emphasised.