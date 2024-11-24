Stopover rights for ASEAN airlines

Beginning next year, Southeast Asian airline operators can have stopovers within ASEAN member states.

This will come into effect once all ASEAN member states sign Protocol 5 on Own Stopover Rights between Points within the Territory of any other ASEAN member State, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Before this, airline operators could only fly to their destination within member states before having to return.

Under Protocol 5, Loke said airlines can stop at ASEAN member state airports before heading to another point within the region.

“For example, if an airline flies from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, that flight can head to Bali in Indonesia.

“From there, they can also head to other airports within ASEAN member states,” he told a press conference yesterday.