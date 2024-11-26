Binh Dinh is a promising destination for Thai businesses

The central province of Binh Dinh is gradually striving to position itself as a new economic centre to attract foreign investors, including Thailand.

Thailand is now Vietnam's largest trading partner in ASEAN and one of the leading foreign investors.

To date, Binh Dinh has attracted 10 projects from Thai enterprises with a total investment capital of more than US$106 million, including the CP Group's animal feed factory and the Avani Quy Nhon Resort & Spa.

Meanwhile, the trade value between Binh Dinh Province and Thailand reached over $5 million in the first 10 months of this year.

Chalermchai Porsiripiyakool, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Vietnam and Head of International Corporate Affairs at Central Retail in Vietnam, believes investing in Binh Dinh is the right decision.

"Central Retail is successfully operating the GO! Shopping mall in Quy Nhon and is planning to open more GO! Mini supermarkets in other localities in the province," he said.