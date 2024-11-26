Binh Dinh is a promising destination for Thai businesses

The central province of Binh Dinh is gradually striving to position itself as a new economic centre to attract foreign investors, including Thailand.
Thailand is now Vietnam's largest trading partner in ASEAN and one of the leading foreign investors.
To date, Binh Dinh has attracted 10 projects from Thai enterprises with a total investment capital of more than US$106 million, including the CP Group's animal feed factory and the Avani Quy Nhon Resort & Spa.
Meanwhile, the trade value between Binh Dinh Province and Thailand reached over $5 million in the first 10 months of this year.
Chalermchai Porsiripiyakool, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Vietnam and Head of International Corporate Affairs at Central Retail in Vietnam, believes investing in Binh Dinh is the right decision.
"Central Retail is successfully operating the GO! Shopping mall in Quy Nhon and is planning to open more GO! Mini supermarkets in other localities in the province," he said.
Despite many achievements, the cooperative relationship between Binh Dinh and Thai businesses still has untapped potential.
The 'Meeting Thai Enterprises' event run last week in Quy Nhon City aims to show Binh Dinh province’s potential and advantages to Thai enterprises and establish a bridge between Binh Dinh's enterprises and Thai partners.
Priority investment areas include industry, high-tech agriculture, tourism, logistics and urban development associated with environmental protection.
Completed planning, modern infrastructure and a large clean land fund in Binh Dinh are favourable factors for drawing investors, including Thai enterprises, into the region. Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh Industrial Park stands out as a bright spot for investment.
Thai Consul General in HCM City, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, said Binh Dinh has great economic and tourism potential, and is a notable investment destination for Thai enterprises.
Binh Dinh is an important gateway to the Central Highlands Sea and connects with southern Laos and northeastern Cambodia.
In addition to its geographical advantages, the province has also constantly improved its investment environment, striving to become an attractive destination for domestic and foreign investors.
Ho Quoc Dung, secretary of the Binh Dinh Provincial Party Committee, said that Binh Dinh has not only developed a synchronous infrastructure system but is also building a transparent investment environment. The province will always support businesses, he said.
Tourism is also a promising area for cooperation, as Thailand is among the countries with the largest number of tourists heading to Vietnam in the ASEAN region.
Nguyen Trung Khanh, director of the Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism, said that opening a direct flight route between Binh Dinh and major cities in Thailand will create a big boost for tourism and investment exchanges.
At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen promotional activities to bring Binh Dinh closer to Thai tourists and investors.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network