For ASEAN, the situation in Myanmar has, yet again, put the concepts of “ASEAN Centrality” and “non-interference” in internal affairs, to a test. Critiques are questioning the ability of ASEAN member states to effectively resolve their political emergencies. This is especially the case when the so-called “Five-Point Consensus” (FPC) peace plan for Myanmar, adopted by the ASEAN leaders in April 2021, has yet to make any substantial breakthrough.

Objectives of the Roundtable Discussion

CSP’s Strategic Policy Recommendations and the Roundtable “Myanmar and Thailand at the Crossroads” will be the inaugural session of the “CSP Roundtable Series”, which, henceforth, will be held on a regular basis.

The objective of this upcoming Roundtable on Myanmar-Thailand relations is to critique and collect additional comments on the research work conducted by CSP, focusing on:

●the current political, economic, and social situation in Myanmar and its impact on Thailand

●the implications of the Myanmar crisis on regional security and stability

●potential risks and opportunities for Thailand arising from the situation in Myanmar

●improve practical policy recommendations for the Thai government to address the Myanmar crisis and its impact on Thailand

●foster dialogue and collaboration among experts, policymakers, and civil society organizations to find common ground and promote peaceful solutions for Myanmar

Proposed Discussion Topics

1. Political & Security Dimension:

The Impact of the military coup on Thailand-Myanmar Bilateral Relations

Thailand's role in efforts to mediate and seek peaceful solutions

The potential for increased cross-border tensions and conflicts

The role of Regional Powers in finding peaceful solutions

2. Economic Relations:

The current economic situation in Myanmar and its impact on the population, especially the impact of “sanctions” from the US and European countries

Impact on trade and investment with Thailand

The Challenges and opportunities for cross-border Economic Cooperation

The Role of illicit economies and transnational crime in the Region

3. Social and Humanitarian Issues:

The influx of displaced persons and asylum seekers from Myanmar into Thailand and its impact on Thailand and the region

The humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and the response from Thailand and the international community

The impact of the relationship between the government and ethnic minorities and the likelihood of finding peaceful solutions

Expected Outcomes

●A deeper understanding of the complex dynamics of the Thailand-Myanmar relationship

●A shared assessment of the risks and opportunities for Thailand – Myanmar relations

●A set of concrete policy recommendations and priorities for the Thai government to address the crisis and promote peace and stability in Myanmar

●Increased awareness and ability to find a common approach among Thai policymakers, businesses, civil society, and the general public, in dealing with the situation in Myanmar

●Increased cooperation between Thailand, Myanmar, ASEAN and regional powers in finding a speedy and peaceful solution to the situation in Myanmar.

Format of the Roundtable Discussion

The Roundtable will be a closed-door, on-site-only, event. Panelists will include representatives from CSP and invited experts on Myanmar and the ASEAN region. Participants will be selected representatives from government agencies, private sector, academic and civil society. The Roundtable will be followed by an open Q&A session. Overall, the total number of participants will be 80-100 people.

Time & Venue

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday 16 December 2024, between 1330 and 1630 hours, at The Sukosol Hotel, Sri Ayudhya Road, Bangkok.

Conclusion

This Strategic Policy Recommendations cum Roundtable Discussion is considered to be the first of its kind in Thailand’s academic think-tank community, to have an in-depth discussion on issues of national and regional concern, based on a well-researched policy recommendation paper, to finalize the practical and actionable Policy Recommendation Paper for submission to and consideration by the Thai Government.

CSP Roundtable Series is designed as an exclusive platform for experts, policymakers and key stakeholders to exchange ideas, share insights, and develop practical evidence-based solutions to address the complex challenges that Thailand is facing at the national, regional and global levels.