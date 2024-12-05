Cambodia\'s Krama added to UNESCO list: A cultural legacy for the future

This historic milestone was celebrated during the 19th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage for Humanity, held in Asunción, Paraguay, with a powerful video address from Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia.
The prime minister assured the international community of Cambodia's unwavering commitment to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.
“We pledge to sustain and support the bearers, practitioners and communities dedicated to the Krama, and to uphold the rich tapestry of Cambodian heritage. We will continue to inherit and cherish this cultural legacy, safeguarding the Krama with respect and reverence.”
The addition of the krama to the prestigious UNESCO list is not just a recognition of its cultural value but also a pledge to safeguard it for future generations.
Manet explained that the krama, a woven textile that has been an integral part of Cambodian life for centuries, symbolises not only the artistry of the Cambodian people but also their resilience and unity.
From its practical use in daily life – shielding farmers from the sun to providing warmth and comfort to newborns – the krama stands as a testament to the deep connection between the land, the people, and their heritage.
The prime minister, in his video address, expressed his deep gratitude and the significance of the krama's inscription.
“The krama is woven not only from the thread but from the identity and spirit of our people. It is a symbol that resonates in the hearts of Cambodians from every farmer to every artisan, carrying memories and traditions across generations,” he said.
Manet described the krama as woven from threads of identity and tradition, a constant companion to Cambodians from birth to death.
“From birth until life ends, the krama serves as a constant, loyal companion, embodying resilience, adaptability and unity,” he added.
The recognition of the krama's cultural significance is a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving intangible cultural heritage for the benefit of all humanity.
Prime Minister Hun Manet also took the opportunity to thank Paraguay for hosting the session, acknowledging their hospitality and the spirit of multilateral collaboration that has underpinned the success of this endeavour.
As Cambodia celebrates the inscription of the krama, it not only honours the artisans who have kept this tradition alive but also reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding a vital part of its cultural identity.
Pan Simala
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network