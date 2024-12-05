Cambodia\'s Krama added to UNESCO list: A cultural legacy for the future

The prime minister, in his video address, expressed his deep gratitude and the significance of the krama's inscription.

“The krama is woven not only from the thread but from the identity and spirit of our people. It is a symbol that resonates in the hearts of Cambodians from every farmer to every artisan, carrying memories and traditions across generations,” he said.

Manet described the krama as woven from threads of identity and tradition, a constant companion to Cambodians from birth to death.

“From birth until life ends, the krama serves as a constant, loyal companion, embodying resilience, adaptability and unity,” he added.

The recognition of the krama's cultural significance is a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving intangible cultural heritage for the benefit of all humanity.

Prime Minister Hun Manet also took the opportunity to thank Paraguay for hosting the session, acknowledging their hospitality and the spirit of multilateral collaboration that has underpinned the success of this endeavour.

As Cambodia celebrates the inscription of the krama, it not only honours the artisans who have kept this tradition alive but also reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding a vital part of its cultural identity.

Pan Simala

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network