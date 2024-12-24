‘Million riel fish’ sells in Stung Treng

Ouk Vibol, head of the Fisheries Conservation Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, confirmed that any fish not included in the 58-species list can be legally fished, using approved methods from the ministry.

“These species are not classified as endangered or near extinction. If they were, fishing would be banned. These fish remain in demand in the market,” he said.

“Adding these species to the protected list would impact the economy and people’s livelihoods. Decisions on such classifications must consider economic, social and environmental factors,” he explained.

He added that the agriculture ministry has taken measures to collect some of the fish, taking them to hatcheries where the possibility of breeding them in captivity can be examined.

According to Wonders of the Mekong, the distinctive bump-headed fish migrates from the Sesan, Sekong and Srepok rivers into the Mekong. It moves downstream to areas near Kratie and Stung Treng provinces or upstream to southern Laos and northeastern Thailand in search of food, such as algae on rocks.

The species can grow up to 60cm long and spawn in the middle of the Mekong River during July and August. Major threats include net fishing during spawning and migration seasons.

In 2020, Wonders of the Mekong warned that the growing use of electro-fishing equipment and the construction of hydropower dams along the Mekong River could negatively impact this species' migration patterns.

Phak Seangly

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network