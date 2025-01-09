UNICEF: 750+ children killed or hurt in Myanmar's 2024 conflict, crisis grows

The organisation described 2024 as a particularly challenging year for children across the country, as escalating armed conflicts have exacerbated humanitarian crises. Around six million children in Myanmar are facing worsening humanitarian conditions, and more than 3.5 million people have been displaced, with children accounting for over 33% of this number.
UNICEF Myanmar stated that due to intensified armed conflicts, including airstrikes, over 750 children were killed or injured in 2024, equating to more than two children killed or wounded daily. Between January and September 2024, at least 250 children were killed or wounded by landmines and unexploded ordnance, making Myanmar the country with the highest number of such incidents globally.
Furthermore, nearly all states and regions in Myanmar are heavily contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance, posing significant risks to children. UNICEF Myanmar emphasized that these risks are compounded by the widespread collapse of essential services like healthcare and education, as well as the country’s deteriorating economic situation, making children’s daily lives increasingly dire.
The report also highlighted that over one million children in Myanmar have missed out on critical vaccinations, making the country a global hotspot for children lacking access to immunization.
Additionally, more than five million children are being deprived of educational opportunities, increasing their vulnerability to exploitation. This includes forced recruitment as child soldiers, early or forced marriages, sexual exploitation, and abuse.
As Myanmar enters 2025, UNICEF Myanmar stresses the urgent need for emergency relief and support to meet the growing needs of children affected by conflict. The organization called for collective action to ensure the survival, protection, and brighter future of Myanmar’s children, underscoring the need for stronger, united efforts than ever before.
