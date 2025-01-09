UNICEF: 750+ children killed or hurt in Myanmar's 2024 conflict, crisis grows

The organisation described 2024 as a particularly challenging year for children across the country, as escalating armed conflicts have exacerbated humanitarian crises. Around six million children in Myanmar are facing worsening humanitarian conditions, and more than 3.5 million people have been displaced, with children accounting for over 33% of this number.

UNICEF Myanmar stated that due to intensified armed conflicts, including airstrikes, over 750 children were killed or injured in 2024, equating to more than two children killed or wounded daily. Between January and September 2024, at least 250 children were killed or wounded by landmines and unexploded ordnance, making Myanmar the country with the highest number of such incidents globally.