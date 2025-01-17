China vows to rescue scam victims, crack down on cross-border criminal gangs

Overseas fraud syndicates have duped Chinese citizens with promises of high-paying jobs, food, accommodation and airfares, and trapped them in telecoms fraud dens in towns such as Myawaddy, on Myanmar’s border with Thailand, the ministry said in a report by state media CCTV.

The CCTV report follows a high-profile case involving a Chinese actor who was found after going missing earlier in January in northern Thailand’s Tak province.

Thai police said they believed he was a victim of human trafficking.

China would step up efforts with other countries' law enforcement agencies to coordinate the rescue of citizens trapped overseas and dismantle the telecoms fraud dens, the article said.