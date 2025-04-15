Former Malaysian prime minister Abdullah Badawi laid to rest in state funeral

Hundreds gathered at Malaysia's National Mosque on Tuesday (April 15) to pay their final respects to former prime minister Ahmad Abdullah Badawi at a state funeral in Kuala Lumpur.

The sombre procession was attended by senior Malaysian officials, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi.

Abdullah's coffin, draped in a Malaysian national flag, was carried towards the Heroes' Mausoleum, where he was laid to rest.