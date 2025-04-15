Former Malaysian prime minister Abdullah Badawi laid to rest in state funeral

Hundreds gathered at Malaysia's National Mosque on Tuesday (April 15) to pay their final respects to former prime minister Ahmad Abdullah Badawi at a state funeral in Kuala Lumpur.
The sombre procession was attended by senior Malaysian officials, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi.
Abdullah's coffin, draped in a Malaysian national flag, was carried towards the Heroes' Mausoleum, where he was laid to rest.
The former premier died at 7.10pm (1110 GMT) on Monday (April 14) at the National Heart Institute in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, his son-in-law and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in an Instagram post, without specifying a cause of death.
Abdullah became Malaysia's fifth prime minister in 2003, following the resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad after 22 years at the helm. He stepped down in 2009, a year after an election that saw the then-ruling Barisan Nasional coalition lose its parliamentary supermajority for the first time in the country's history.
Meanwhile, on April 15, 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her profound sorrow over the passing of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, describing him as “a visionary leader of integrity and humility.”
In a message posted on her official social media account, Paetongtarn extended condolences on behalf of the Thai people, noting his significant contributions to bilateral relations.
“He will be remembered as a visionary leader of integrity and humility, whose tenure was marked by various economic reforms and efforts to promote national unity,” the Prime Minister wrote.
She also acknowledged his role in strengthening ties between Thailand and Malaysia, particularly in promoting development in border areas.
“In this time of mourning, the thoughts and prayers of the Thai people are with the family of H.E. Abdullah and the people of Malaysia,” she added.
The Nation
Reuters
Photo by Reuters