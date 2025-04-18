Petronas unit secures additional gas supply via Thailand-Malaysia pipeline

It said the measure was to minimise the impact of gas supply interruption following the Putra Heights pipeline fire incident by securing additional gas supply volume to affected areas.
"This additional gas supply to the Northern region of Peninsular Malaysia, including Bestari Jaya, Meru and Kapar, has stabilised the supply and reduced supply shortfall in the Northern and Central regions,” PEGT said in a statement today.
It added that PEGT has also made available an additional 86 mmscfd supply of gas to the Serdang City Gate for the Interconnected Klang Valley Distribution network.
"We are working together with Gas Malaysia Bhd towards increasing its gas distribution network supply capacity,” said PEGT, adding that four power plants were initially affected, namely Connaught Bridge, Pulau Indah, Serdang, and Kapar.
"However, the gas supply to Kapar and Serdang power plants has been reinstated, and both facilities have resumed normal operations. Additionally, PEGT has facilitated gas supply to Kapar Energy Ventures to support unit start-up requirements.
"PEGT remains committed to ensuring the stability of gas supply and will continue to work closely with respective authorities and stakeholders,” it added.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network