Dong Thap receives first sarus cranes from Thailand for conservation

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on Sunday held a ceremony at Tram Chim National Park in Tam Nong district to receive six sarus cranes from Thailand for conservation.

As part of the "Sarus Crane Conservation and Development Project at Tram Chim National Park" (2022-2032), these are the first cranes brought from Thailand.

The six cranes, including three males and three females, are around seven months old and were bred in captivity at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo. They were flown to Vietnam and, following a mandatory quarantine period at the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, are now eligible for relocation to Tram Chim for conservation and growth.