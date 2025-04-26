Cambodia expects to eliminate malaria by year’s end

The expectation was highlighted by Prime Minister Hun Manet in a letter commemorating National Malaria Day on April 25, themed “We End Malaria by Reinvesting, Reinventing, and Re-managing”.
He noted that the Kingdom is on the right path with its national strategy, achieving milestones such as preventing antimalarial drug resistance since 2015, recording no malaria-related deaths since 2018, and eliminating Plasmodium falciparum malaria in 2024.
“In 2024, Cambodia had only 355 malaria cases, a 75 % reduction compared to 2023. This is a remarkable achievement, contributing to regional and global efforts to achieve a malaria-free world,” he said.
“Cambodia is nearing the successful realisation of a malaria-free nation by the end of 2025, a journey worthy of praise and celebration. However, we cannot relax our efforts. To fully eliminate malaria, we must continue to strive with all our strength, wisdom and resources,” said Manet.
He called on citizens and stakeholders to participate in every possible way to eliminate malaria from Cambodia in 2025 and contribute to its global eradication by 2030.
In 2023, malaria cases exceeded 1,000, a 60 % decrease from over 4,000 cases in 2022. In 2024, Cambodia recorded just 355 cases, a 75 % reduction, according to the National Centre for Parasitology, Entomology, and Malaria Control.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network