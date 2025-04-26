Cambodia expects to eliminate malaria by year’s end

The expectation was highlighted by Prime Minister Hun Manet in a letter commemorating National Malaria Day on April 25, themed “We End Malaria by Reinvesting, Reinventing, and Re-managing”.

He noted that the Kingdom is on the right path with its national strategy, achieving milestones such as preventing antimalarial drug resistance since 2015, recording no malaria-related deaths since 2018, and eliminating Plasmodium falciparum malaria in 2024.