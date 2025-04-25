Paetongtarn hospitalised after returning from Cambodia; Today\'s schedule postponed

Jirayu said the Prime Minister had a full schedule of duties in Cambodia from Wednesday through Thursday. She departed Cambodia around 2:00 PM on Thursday and arrived in Thailand at approximately 3:30 PM.
Upon returning home, she began to feel unwell with a mild fever, which worsened into a high fever by the evening, he said. At around 9:00 PM, the Prime Minister sought medical attention, and doctors advised hospital admission for a thorough examination.
Doctors plan to conduct further tests on Friday morning, Jirayu added.
The Prime Minister’s official schedule on Friday at Government House, including meetings with visitors, has been postponed. Other responsibilities have been delegated to the Deputy Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General, said Jirayu.
On Thursday, Paetongtarn revealed that her recent meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet included discussions on United States tariff issues. During the talks, she emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation among ASEAN member states to increase collective bargaining power.