Paetongtarn hospitalised after returning from Cambodia; Today\'s schedule postponed

Jirayu said the Prime Minister had a full schedule of duties in Cambodia from Wednesday through Thursday. She departed Cambodia around 2:00 PM on Thursday and arrived in Thailand at approximately 3:30 PM.

Upon returning home, she began to feel unwell with a mild fever, which worsened into a high fever by the evening, he said. At around 9:00 PM, the Prime Minister sought medical attention, and doctors advised hospital admission for a thorough examination.

Doctors plan to conduct further tests on Friday morning, Jirayu added.