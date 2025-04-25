Cambodia backs Thai Tourism, Promotes 'Two Kingdoms, One Destination' plan

Thailand and Cambodia are advancing the “Two Kingdoms, One Destination” mechanism in parallel.

Manet’s endorsement was made during Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s two-day official visit to Cambodia, which concluded on April 24. During her visit, Paetongtarn met with Cambodia’s top leadership and had an audience with His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation regarding the outcomes of the visit stated: “The prime minister expressed support for the ‘Six Countries, One Destination’ mechanism, hoping it will enhance regional tourism and strengthen Southeast Asia as a prominent international tourism destination.”