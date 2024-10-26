Vietnam's tourism set to boom with 'Six Countries, One Destination' visa plan

A shared visa zone for the Southeast Asia region, similar to Europe’s Schengen visa mechanism, could be a game-changer for Vietnam’s tourism sector. The proposed “Six Countries, One Destination” initiative aims to facilitate seamless travel across six neighbouring countries, thus boosting regional tourism.

On the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Laos on October 9, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra agreed to pilot the tourism initiative involving Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Originally proposed by Thailand in April 2024, this visa plan will allow tourists to travel freely between these six countries in the region, supercharging the local tourism industry. Thailand even hopes to negotiate visa-free travel between these ASEAN nations and the European Union’s Schengen zone.

Vietnam had floated a similar idea 14 years ago including five countries covering the Mekong sub-region: Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, but nothing came of it.

Nguyen Quoc Ky, Chairman of Vietravel Corporation, who first proposed the concept, emphasised the importance of acting quickly in the current tourism landscape. After the pandemic, tourism markets have opened up, and countries that act fast can capture the growing demand.