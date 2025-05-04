Eda Ezrin and husband face extended detention in Thailand

According to Sinar Harian, the Narathiwat Provincial Court granted the prosecutor's second request to extend the deadline for filing an appeal against their acquittal on charges of possessing 6,059 methamphetamine pills.

This situation has dashed the hopes of Eda Ezrin, her husband, and their four friends to be fully released on May 6.

A Narathiwat Provincial Court spokesperson said the court approved the prosecutor's request on Friday (May 2) morning.

"The first request to extend the appeal filing period was due to end next Tuesday (May 6). However, the prosecutor submitted a second request for an extension yesterday morning.