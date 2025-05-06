‘Buddhist relics should not be auctioned’, say faithful

According to the BBC, the relics include gemstones, excavated in 1898 from the Piprahwastupa in India, believed to be linked to the Buddha’s remains. Valued at over $10 million, the sale of the relics, unearthed by British colonial engineer William Claxton Peppé, have sparked outrage among Buddhist monks, scholars and communities worldwide.

Critics argue the sale disrespects the spiritual significance of the pieces, treating them as commodities rather than sacred artefacts which are central to the Buddhist faith.

The relics were discovered in a bronze urn with an inscription linking them to the Buddha’s Sakya clan, and are considered rare archaeological marvels. Indian officials and Buddhist organisations, including the Maha Bodhi Society, have demanded their repatriation to India, reported Sri Lanka-based The Sunday Times.