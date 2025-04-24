Buddhist University tied to visa scam for fake Chinese students

The Facebook page "Roo Than Jeen," known for offering alternative perspectives on China-related issues, recently exposed a concerning trend: the alleged misuse of student visa channels through Buddhist colleges in Thailand by Chinese nationals seeking residency in the country.
According to the page’s administrator, a follower provided information suggesting that many Chinese individuals are applying for student visas in Chiang Mai, where visa fees are reportedly lower than in central Thailand. This trend reportedly peaked just before a major crackdown on Chinese call centre scams in the region, during which the student visa business was allegedly thriving.
What drew the most attention was the mention of "Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, Lamphun Buddhist College," a monastic institution allegedly linked to the visa scheme.
Reports claim that student visa deals were openly advertised on the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.
Although the university has not yet released an official statement, the association of a religious educational institution with potential illegal activity has sparked public concern.
Many are now questioning the transparency and scrutiny of visa approvals granted to foreign students.
Online discussions reflect growing unease, with some netizens sharing that they’ve frequently seen large groups of foreign nationals, including from China, India, Myanmar, and Afghanistan, gathering at a central Chiang Mai shopping mall, prompting further speculation about their legal status.
The issue has quickly become a hot topic on social media, with widespread calls for Thai authorities to urgently investigate these claims.
Many emphasise that such probes should be conducted without exception, even when religious institutions are involved.