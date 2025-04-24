Buddhist University tied to visa scam for fake Chinese students

The Facebook page "Roo Than Jeen," known for offering alternative perspectives on China-related issues, recently exposed a concerning trend: the alleged misuse of student visa channels through Buddhist colleges in Thailand by Chinese nationals seeking residency in the country.

According to the page’s administrator, a follower provided information suggesting that many Chinese individuals are applying for student visas in Chiang Mai, where visa fees are reportedly lower than in central Thailand. This trend reportedly peaked just before a major crackdown on Chinese call centre scams in the region, during which the student visa business was allegedly thriving.