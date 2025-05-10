Two men charged in $3.9M durian chemical case in Vietnam

Two men in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak are being investigated for smuggling chemicals used for ripening and preserving durian fruits, with total transactions approaching VND100 billion (US$3.9 million).

Local police announced on Friday that they had initiated legal proceedings against Nguyen Thai Nguyen, 42, from Tien Giang Province, and Tran Van Ngo, 45, from Ha Tinh Province.

Nguyen and Ngo allegedly collaborated in 2022 to import chemicals from Thailand used for ripening and preserving durian fruits.