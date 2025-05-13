Tatmadaw reclaims battalion seized by KNLA and PDF in Bago

According to the SAC, the KNLA and PDF launched a surprise attack on the battalion early on May 8, despite a temporary ceasefire declared by the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services on May 6. The attackers reportedly seized a significant cache of heavy and small arms during the assault.

In response, Tatmadaw personnel—including officers, soldiers, and policewomen stationed at the battalion—engaged in heavy fighting with the attackers. Clashes persisted until May 10. The SAC claims that, although the KNLA and PDF sustained casualties, they continued their offensive with reinforcements, prompting the Tatmadaw to temporarily withdraw from the battalion headquarters.