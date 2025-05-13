Tatmadaw reclaims battalion seized by KNLA and PDF in Bago

According to the SAC, the KNLA and PDF launched a surprise attack on the battalion early on May 8, despite a temporary ceasefire declared by the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services on May 6. The attackers reportedly seized a significant cache of heavy and small arms during the assault.
In response, Tatmadaw personnel—including officers, soldiers, and policewomen stationed at the battalion—engaged in heavy fighting with the attackers. Clashes persisted until May 10. The SAC claims that, although the KNLA and PDF sustained casualties, they continued their offensive with reinforcements, prompting the Tatmadaw to temporarily withdraw from the battalion headquarters.
While insurgents occupied the site, battlefield commanders initiated tactical strikes, including anti-aircraft and heavy artillery fire. Tatmadaw reinforcements then launched a coordinated counterattack, pushing the insurgents to the eastern perimeter of the garrison by the evening of May 10. By the morning of May 11, the military had regained full control of the battalion.
Security operations continue in the area to prevent insurgents from reestablishing a presence. The SAC reported casualties among Tatmadaw personnel and stated that six insurgent bodies, ten small arms, ammunition, and explosive devices were recovered at the site. Military personnel and policewomen who had temporarily retreated have rejoined their units and received medical care.
The SAC emphasised that while the temporary ceasefire remains in effect, any attacks on security camps or military installations will prompt necessary defensive actions to maintain public safety.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network