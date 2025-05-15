Banteay Meanchey couple last known victims of Bangkok earthquake building collapse

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025

The bodies of a married couple from Banteay Meanchey province are the most recent victims to be identified in the rubble of a building which collapsed during a March 28 earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to a May 14 press release from the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, they were identified as San Soeun, 38, and his wife, Sok Kimsei, 31.

Sun Mesa, the ministry spokesman, said the ministry is coordinating with the labour attaché at the Cambodian embassy to prepare the necessary paperwork to return their remains to the Kingdom. They will also monitor the compensation process on behalf of the couple’s next of kin.

“In addition to preparing the documentation to return their remains for burial and monitoring the compensation, the ministry, as well as the Royal Government, continues to pay attention to helping all of the victims of the tragedy, as well as their families,” he added. As of May 14, 2025, four Cambodians were confirmed to have perished at the site, while two others were injured.

Mesa said that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and the labour ministry are continuing to pay close attention to the disaster, and that the labour attaché in Bangkok and his team are present at the site and are continuing to provide any assistance which is required.

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy