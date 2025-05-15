Banteay Meanchey couple last known victims of Bangkok earthquake building collapse

Sun Mesa, the ministry spokesman, said the ministry is coordinating with the labour attaché at the Cambodian embassy to prepare the necessary paperwork to return their remains to the Kingdom. They will also monitor the compensation process on behalf of the couple’s next of kin.

“In addition to preparing the documentation to return their remains for burial and monitoring the compensation, the ministry, as well as the Royal Government, continues to pay attention to helping all of the victims of the tragedy, as well as their families,” he added. As of May 14, 2025, four Cambodians were confirmed to have perished at the site, while two others were injured.