\'Significant progress\' made in second round of Vietnam-US trade agreement talks

The second round of the Vietnam–United States reciprocal trade agreement was held as scheduled during May 19-22 in Washington, DC, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Minister of Industry and Trade and Vietnamese Government's chief negotiator Nguyen Hong Dien, and included representatives from various ministries and sectors such as Public Security, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Construction, Home Affairs, Agriculture and Environment, Science and Technology, Justice, and the State Bank of Vietnam.

Over three days, both sides engaged in substantive discussions on all agenda items outlined ahead of the session. The negotiations were characterised by goodwill, frank and respectful dialogue, and a shared commitment to institutional integrity, mutual benefit, and alignment with each country's development level and international commitments.

Both delegations exchanged detailed information on their respective current policies, clarified language in the draft agreement, and discussed a comprehensive approach to resolving fundamental issues of mutual concern in order to accelerate the negotiation process. Constructive and open exchanges also took place regarding the core economic and trade interests of the two countries.