Pundits confident Cambodian-Thai trade relations will continue as normal

Insiders believed that the government’s decision would help maintain strong trade and tourism relations between the two countries.
During the first meeting of the Joint Committee of the National Assembly and Senate on the morning of June 2, Senate president Hun Sen warned that if the border issues between Cambodia and Thailand are not resolved through the International Court of Justice (ICJ), it could lead to a situation like the one in Gaza, where Israel and Palestine appear to be locked in an endless conflict.
He noted that a 2000 memorandum of understanding signed by both countries is no longer viable, as no resolution has been found in the 25 years since it was implemented. He also highlighted the fact that a Cambodian soldier was killed in the latest clash.
“If we don’t let the court decide, this issue will be like Gaza between Palestine and Israel — never resolved, with constant fighting, whether small or large. Why fear going to court if we are sincere?” he asked.
Experts in economics and tourism agreed, noting that if the dispute drags on, it will negatively impact both countries.
According to the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE), trade between Cambodia and Thailand reached $4.29 billion in 2024, up 15.5% on the $3.71 billion recorded the previous year. Cambodian exports to Thailand were $844.9 million, a slight increase of 3.3%, while Thai imports rose to $3.44 billion, up 18.9%. This resulted in a trade deficit of approximately $2.6 billion for Cambodia, compared to $2.08 billion in 2023.
In the first four months of 2025, bilateral trade reached $1.49 billion, an increase of 6.4% compared to the same period in 2024. Exports to Thailand were $327.78 million, down 2.9%, while Thai imports rose to $1.17 billion, up 9.4%.
Lor Vichet, vice-president of the Cambodia Chinese Commerce Association (CCCA), told The Post on June 3 that despite the brief clash between Cambodia and Thailand last week, trade and diplomatic relations between the two governments have not yet reached a critical level, and no official boycott of each other's products has been declared. A quick resolution through international legal mechanisms would be ideal, as it would minimise disruptions to trade.
“Since neither country has declared a boycott of the other’s products, there’s no significant indication yet of a decline in trade flows between the two nations. Also, the recent border skirmish was not the first of its kind,” he said.
“As long as both governments are committed to preventing the border dispute from escalating into diplomatic or trade conflicts, it won't spread into other areas,” he added.
Vichet noted that Cambodia's investment laws are favourable and non-discriminatory, meaning foreign investors, including from the neighbouring Kingdom, will continue to see Cambodia as a profitable investment destination.
“One of Cambodia’s strongest investment advantages, which many other countries do not offer, is that foreign investors can own 100% of their business and repatriate all their profits,” he explained.
“As long as Cambodia maintains political stability, macroeconomic stability, a capable young workforce, and strong transportation infrastructure — including the deep-sea port in Preah Sihanouk province, international airports and attractive investment laws — I remain optimistic it will remain a very appealing destination for investment across all sectors from investors of all nationalities,” he added.
Kim Huort, director of the Battambang Provincial Department of Commerce, which borders Thailand, previously noted that most Cambodian exports to Thailand are agricultural products such as cassava, corn, mangoes, pepper and beans. Thai imports include construction materials, electrical appliances, agricultural machinery, food, spices, beverages and fruit.
Khiev Thy, president of the Khmer Angkor Tour Guide Association (KATGA), noted that tourism is the most vulnerable industry when armed conflict occurs. He expressed his desire to see Cambodia remain politically stable and continue developing across all sectors, as the country has significant potential to attract international tourists.
“The Cambodian government’s decision to use the ICJ mechanism is the right one because Cambodia has proper documentation and is using internationally recognised maps. Generally, where there is war, there are no tourists,” he said.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia welcomed 6.7 million international tourists in 2024, an increase of 22.9% compared to 2023. Thai guests made up the largest group, with nearly 2.15 million — an increase of 17.9%. In the first three months of 2025, Cambodia received 1.84 million foreign visitors, up 16.1% compared to the same period in 2024. Of these, 500,000 were Thai, an increase of 19.5%.
Hin Pisei
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network