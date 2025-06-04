Pundits confident Cambodian-Thai trade relations will continue as normal

Insiders believed that the government’s decision would help maintain strong trade and tourism relations between the two countries.

During the first meeting of the Joint Committee of the National Assembly and Senate on the morning of June 2, Senate president Hun Sen warned that if the border issues between Cambodia and Thailand are not resolved through the International Court of Justice (ICJ), it could lead to a situation like the one in Gaza, where Israel and Palestine appear to be locked in an endless conflict.

He noted that a 2000 memorandum of understanding signed by both countries is no longer viable, as no resolution has been found in the 25 years since it was implemented. He also highlighted the fact that a Cambodian soldier was killed in the latest clash.

“If we don’t let the court decide, this issue will be like Gaza between Palestine and Israel — never resolved, with constant fighting, whether small or large. Why fear going to court if we are sincere?” he asked.

Experts in economics and tourism agreed, noting that if the dispute drags on, it will negatively impact both countries.