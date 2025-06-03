Second Army Area chief visits border base in Ubon Ratchathani

The commander of the Second Army Area visited the Phu Makhua operations base in Ubon Ratchathani on Tuesday to offer moral support to Thai soldiers amid escalating border tensions with Cambodia.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang brought a Buddha image, Somdej Phra Phuttha Maha Chakkraphad, to be enshrined at the base as a spiritual blessing for the troops — part of a broader effort to boost morale.

Boonsin urged soldiers at the base to remain on high alert following the recent clash with Cambodian forces at the Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district on 28 May.