Second Army Area chief visits border base in Ubon Ratchathani

The commander of the Second Army Area visited the Phu Makhua operations base in Ubon Ratchathani on Tuesday to offer moral support to Thai soldiers amid escalating border tensions with Cambodia.
Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang brought a Buddha image, Somdej Phra Phuttha Maha Chakkraphad, to be enshrined at the base as a spiritual blessing for the troops — part of a broader effort to boost morale.
Boonsin urged soldiers at the base to remain on high alert following the recent clash with Cambodian forces at the Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district on 28 May.
“Our duty is to protect Thailand’s sovereignty from intrusion,” he told the troops.
“Thais across the country are sending their moral support to soldiers stationed along the border. The public wants us to stay strong and resolute in our mission.”
The regional commander also noted that a Thai donor had provided a tractor for use at the base.
In addition, Boonsin distributed dried food, canned fish, drinking water, and Buddha amulets to the soldiers, along with 500 baht in cash for each troop member, as part of his morale-boosting visit.
Boonsin has intensified his inspections of border posts along the Cambodian frontier after the government rejected his proposal to temporarily close border checkpoints. He appeared noticeably frustrated when revealing to the media on Monday that the government had instructed him to exercise utmost restraint and avoid using force in dealings with Cambodian troops.