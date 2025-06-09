Myanmar to hold elections per schedule, except in restricted zones

In response to a question on which regions and states are planned to hold the general election scheduled for December 2025, the UEC provided the following information.

“Except for areas with limited geographical conditions, all regions and states are planned to be held in all regions and states, according to the priority plan. The upcoming elections are scheduled to be held in phases, and the dates for the elections will be determined in each phase,” the UEC said.

The elections to be held in December 2025 will use both the previous First Past the Post (FPTP) and Proportional Representation (PR) systems, the UEC said.

When asked how many of the 330 townships will hold elections, the UEC replied, “The elections will be held in the townships that can hold elections based on the prevailing security situation in the area at the time the election date is announced, and the areas that cannot. According to the current statistics of the Union Election Commission, there are 267 townships to be held.”