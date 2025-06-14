Casting the net wide: Officers seize over ten tonnes of illegally imported Thai fish

The bust was made at the Takrey police post, located in Takrey commune, in Kamrieng district. The operation was carried out by officials from the provincial anti-economic crime police office of the provincial police, led by office director Colonel Yi Yoksan.
On Friday, June 13, the provincial police reported that four vehicles were stopped and searched. The inspectors discovered a total of 10 tonnes and 55 kilograms of various kinds of prohibited fish products. Among the seized goods were more than one tonne of spoiled fish, 150kg of fish intestines and 500kg of fish eggs.
The Fisheries Administration (FiA), under the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, permits only three types of fish to be imported from Thailand. The imported fish were not on the permitted list.
The four vehicle loads were reportedly imported by a female trader named Ly Muth, 35, from Angkor Borei district and commune, in Takeo province.
She was using a FiA permit, issued on June 11 and signed by an official named Neang Sovannary, 44, from Russey Keo district in Phnom Penh.
After questioning at the provincial police station and following instructions from Keo Socheat, the provincial prosecutor, authorities transferred the evidence to the Battambang Provincial Fisheries Office for further legal procedures.
The spoiled fish was passed to the Consumer Protection, Competition and Fraud Repression Directorate-General (CCF) in Battambang province for destruction, by incineration and burial.
Separately, on Saturday, June 7, the CCF branch in Takeo province reported that its officers, in collaboration with the military police in Takeo, inspected 130 cases (totalling 1.3 tonnes) of imported fresh shrimp transported in a vehicle. Among the cargo, they discovered 37 cases (370 kg) of shrimp injected with jelly, which was confiscated and destroyed.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network