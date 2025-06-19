AVI: Majority of Cambodians satisfied with handling of border dispute

The key results of the opinion survey showed that:

1. The overwhelming majority of Cambodian people (over 93.6%) were satisfied with the government’s actions in resolving the Cambodian-Thailand border area disputes.

2. 99.8% of the Cambodian people support the government in resolving the border disputes in the Mom Bei area, as well as the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples, through the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Among them, Cambodian people (29.3%) valued bilateral negotiations as long as they are connected with the mechanism of the ICJ, although there was a small percentage of Cambodian people, approximately 1.1%, who believed in using the existing bilateral mechanisms. Among all participants, almost none (approximately 0.2%) support war.

3. 88.7% of Cambodian people are satisfied with the government’s border closures in response to the unilateral border restrictions by the Thai military. In addition, 88.6% of Cambodian people support the promotion of local products.