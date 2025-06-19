AVI: Majority of Cambodians satisfied with handling of border dispute

A June 18 AVI press release presented the results of an Opinion Survey on the Cambodia-Thailand Border Area Disputes.
The AVI was surveyed on June 17 to understand public opinion and the perceptions of the Cambodian people. The institute primarily collected data online, from a total of 1,588 participants from diverse backgrounds, including domestic and foreign workers, private sector, government officials, students, business people and other groups.
The key results of the opinion survey showed that:
1. The overwhelming majority of Cambodian people (over 93.6%) were satisfied with the government’s actions in resolving the Cambodian-Thailand border area disputes.
2. 99.8% of the Cambodian people support the government in resolving the border disputes in the Mom Bei area, as well as the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples, through the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Among them, Cambodian people (29.3%) valued bilateral negotiations as long as they are connected with the mechanism of the ICJ, although there was a small percentage of Cambodian people, approximately 1.1%, who believed in using the existing bilateral mechanisms. Among all participants, almost none (approximately 0.2%) support war.
3. 88.7% of Cambodian people are satisfied with the government’s border closures in response to the unilateral border restrictions by the Thai military. In addition, 88.6% of Cambodian people support the promotion of local products.
4. 73.8% of Cambodian people believed that the border disputes were provoked by the Thai military, and 23.1% believed that they were provoked by extremist Thai nationalists. Notably, Cambodian people believed that the government of Thailand had little power in governing Thailand.
5. In response to the measures to put the armed forces on full alert 24 hours a day, 95.8% of Cambodian people support the national defence cause of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) in preparing to defend and respond to the invasion by the Thai military.
“Based on the above opinion survey, AVI can conclude that the Royal Cambodian Government possesses independence, sovereignty, ownership and mature political experience, with a comprehensive, in-depth and far-sighted strategy in resolving the border area disputes with Thailand,” said AVI.
“In addition, the Cambodian people generally support and join hands with the government in taking action to resolve the border area disputes with Thailand by receiving clear, accurate and solid information and explanations from Cambodian leaders. In this connection, Cambodia chooses a peaceful solution based on international law, particularly through the mechanism of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to maintain peace, friendship and good cooperation with neighbouring countries for the concrete, tangible benefits of the two people of Cambodia and Thailand,” added the report.
Hin Pisei
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network