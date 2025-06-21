Defence Minister: Cambodia won’t invade, lacks jets to reach Bangkok

Speaking on the morning of June 20, he said Cambodia has collaborated with friendly partners to upgrade its defence capabilities, not to invade others, and emphasised that Cambodia does not have fighter jets capable of reaching Bangkok.

Thailand posts photos of their missiles, fighter jets, large artillery pieces and warships, and weapons for land, sea and air. What does Cambodia have? Let me clarify, Cambodia has no fighter jets or warships because Cambodia focuses only on defensive capabilities. We have air defence guns, anti-tank guns, and coastal defence guns,” he said.

“Cambodia has worked with some friendly partners to enhance our military capabilities solely for national defence, absolutely not to build up weapons for invading others,” he added.