Thai monk makes home in Cambodia, citing threats from Thai military

Venerable Ta Such is extremely popular in Cambodia, due to his humorous preaching style and frequent visits to the Kingdom.
Following border disputes between Cambodia and Thailand in late May, a Facebook post revealed that Thai soldiers questioned Ta Such about his comments suggesting that some Khmer Surin or upland Khmers had forgotten their ancestral origins, referring to Thai territory that was once part of the Khmer Empire.
In a video posted on Facebook, Ta Such, who is currently in Canada, stated that under the current circumstances, he could not return to Thailand and requested permission from the government to move to Cambodia.
According to the information, I cannot cross the border into Thailand even by a single step. I must go somewhere, but not to Thailand — to Cambodia. I kindly ask the Cambodian government not to arrest and deport me to Thailand. For example, if the Cambodian government cruelly arrests and sends me to Thailand, before reaching Thai soil, I would rather hang myself on the police vehicle and leave my life on Cambodian soil,” he said in a June 19 video clip, which went viral.
Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed him, adding that he would extend the same welcome to other monks and Cambodian citizens facing discrimination or contempt for being Khmer or for expressing opinions defending Cambodia’s dignity and territorial integrity.
He assured that no Khmer individuals would face discrimination or be deported to other countries.
The announcement welcoming him to the Kingdom drew widespread support from Cambodian citizens. One Facebook user, Chantong TL, wrote, “We are overjoyed that Venerable Ta Such has come to live in our Cambodia. We open our hearts to welcome him with respect and love, and we thank the Prime Minister for his compassion in accepting him to reside in our country”.
Another, Bro Chan Chan, commented, “Come to Cambodia, Venerable Father, because Cambodia has understanding, honest, and dignified people who, as Khmers, love Khmers”.
On June 20, Senate President Hun Sen congratulated Venerable Ta Such for being welcomed by the prime minister. He hoped that the prime minister would request that His Majesty the King grant him Cambodian citizenship, allowing him to serve as a Cambodian national.
He emphasised that this matter would not disrupt Cambodia-Thailand relations or interfere in Thailand’s internal affairs, as Cambodia would not allow Venerable Ta Such to build forces against Thailand. He noted that this is not a new issue, citing past instances where Cambodia assisted former Thai Prime Ministers Thaksin and Yingluck, father and aunt of the current Thai prime minister, by allowing them to stay in Cambodia.
On the morning of June 20, after receiving a warm welcome from Cambodian leaders and citizens, Venerable Such released a video expressing gratitude to the Cambodian people and government.
“I pay homage to all venerable monks and the Kingdom of Cambodia with utmost respect. I wish blessings upon the Cambodian government, its people and Buddhist followers, whether Khmer or foreign. I, Venerable Such, thank the Cambodian government for warmly receiving me and allowing me to enter Cambodia safely,” he said, in a heartfelt message.
He vowed to dedicate his life to Cambodia’s King and its land, wishing peace and prosperity for the government and its citizens.
Sous Yamy
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network