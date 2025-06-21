Thai monk makes home in Cambodia, citing threats from Thai military

Venerable Ta Such is extremely popular in Cambodia, due to his humorous preaching style and frequent visits to the Kingdom.

Following border disputes between Cambodia and Thailand in late May, a Facebook post revealed that Thai soldiers questioned Ta Such about his comments suggesting that some Khmer Surin or upland Khmers had forgotten their ancestral origins, referring to Thai territory that was once part of the Khmer Empire.

In a video posted on Facebook, Ta Such, who is currently in Canada, stated that under the current circumstances, he could not return to Thailand and requested permission from the government to move to Cambodia.

According to the information, I cannot cross the border into Thailand even by a single step. I must go somewhere, but not to Thailand — to Cambodia. I kindly ask the Cambodian government not to arrest and deport me to Thailand. For example, if the Cambodian government cruelly arrests and sends me to Thailand, before reaching Thai soil, I would rather hang myself on the police vehicle and leave my life on Cambodian soil,” he said in a June 19 video clip, which went viral.