Vietnam, US top leaders announce agreement reached on trade deal

He affirmed that the US would significantly reduce reciprocal tariffs on many of Vietnam’s export items and would continue to work with Vietnam to address obstacles affecting bilateral trade relations, particularly in areas prioritised by both sides.

Party leader Lam proposed that the US soon recognise Vietnam as a market economy and lift export restrictions on certain high-tech products.

General Secretary Lam and President Trump also discussed key orientations and major measures to promote the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the years to come.

The two leaders agreed to enhance delegation exchanges, high-level and all-level contacts, and to strengthen cooperation in the areas of economy, trade and investment, especially in key and breakthrough sectors such as science and high technology.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lam reiterated his invitation for President Trump and the First Lady to visit Vietnam, and expressed his hope to meet President Trump again shortly. President Trump warmly thanked the General Secretary for the invitation and expressed his desire to meet again soon.