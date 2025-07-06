Myanmar to introduce electronic voting machines in upcoming General Election

At the event, held at the Shwe U Daung Hall in Botahtaung Township, Dr Tin Htun Oo, Chairman of the Myanmar Press Council, delivered opening remarks. U Aung Lwin Oo, a member of the Union Election Commission, then provided an overview of the MEVM system, followed by a live demonstration and detailed explanation by U Nyi Nyi Lwin, Deputy Director-General of the UEC. Members of the media observed the voting procedures using the machines.
As part of the voter education initiative, the UEC has already produced 2,500 MEVMs for demonstration and public training. These machines have been distributed to various townships for awareness campaigns. "So far, we’ve produced 2,500 machines for public education. We plan to produce over 50,000 units for the actual election," said U Nyi Nyi Lwin.
He highlighted that the MEVMs offer a fast, simple, and secure voting process with secret balloting and zero risk of rejected votes. The machines also enhance vote-counting efficiency. Once polling ends, the machines automatically print results within seconds, listing the total number of votes per party, the exact time of printing, and unique identification numbers for the voting machine, ballot box, and control unit. Manual counting will only be required in cases of formal complaints.
“In a matter of seconds, you’ll have the final results—accurate, transparent, and traceable,” U Nyi Nyi Lwin explained. “There’s no need to open and count individual ballots unless a dispute arises.”
To date, more than 100,000 people across five regions and various ministries have taken part in MEVM awareness sessions. The UEC is also conducting instructor training courses to ensure effective nationwide implementation of the machines.
Regarding these voting machines, necessary amendments have been made to the Hluttaw Election Laws, Hluttaw Election Rules, Region, State, District, Township, Ward and Village Tract Commission Operating Guidelines, Polling Station Supervisor, Operating Guidelines, and Manual on the Use of Electronic Voting Machines, etc., Deputy Director General U Nyi Nyi Lwin said.
E-Voting systems, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), are being used in 34 countries around the world, including Argentina, Brazil, France, the United States, India, Belgium, and Venezuela. After studying the electronic voting machines used in these countries, a design that best suits the literacy rate and understanding of the voters in Myanmar has been developed.
The security of the Myanmar electronic voting machine is that it does not include Internet, Wifi, or Bluetooth systems; it does not include OS such as mobile phones and computers, such as Android OS; The microcontroller system is simple and secure, and will be installed in a visible location inside the polling station. The buttons used to vote are buttons that can be used millions of times.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network