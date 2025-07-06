Myanmar to introduce electronic voting machines in upcoming General Election

To date, more than 100,000 people across five regions and various ministries have taken part in MEVM awareness sessions. The UEC is also conducting instructor training courses to ensure effective nationwide implementation of the machines.

Regarding these voting machines, necessary amendments have been made to the Hluttaw Election Laws, Hluttaw Election Rules, Region, State, District, Township, Ward and Village Tract Commission Operating Guidelines, Polling Station Supervisor, Operating Guidelines, and Manual on the Use of Electronic Voting Machines, etc., Deputy Director General U Nyi Nyi Lwin said.

E-Voting systems, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), are being used in 34 countries around the world, including Argentina, Brazil, France, the United States, India, Belgium, and Venezuela. After studying the electronic voting machines used in these countries, a design that best suits the literacy rate and understanding of the voters in Myanmar has been developed.

The security of the Myanmar electronic voting machine is that it does not include Internet, Wifi, or Bluetooth systems; it does not include OS such as mobile phones and computers, such as Android OS; The microcontroller system is simple and secure, and will be installed in a visible location inside the polling station. The buttons used to vote are buttons that can be used millions of times.

