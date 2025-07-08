Myanmar military regains control of Mobye Town from KNPP, KNDF, and PDF forces

The armed groups had begun disrupting government operations in Kayah State in December 2021, targeting Loikaw—the state capital—and nearby areas. They used civilian structures, religious sites, schools, and hospitals as cover, while launching attacks aimed at weakening state control. In November 2023, they reportedly attacked Loikaw University using heavy weapons and detained teachers.

In response, the military launched operations from January 2024, regaining control of Hsihseng town by May 15 and reopening major road routes by late May. On July 16, the military fully retook Loikaw town.