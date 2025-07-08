Myanmar military regains control of Mobye Town from KNPP, KNDF, and PDF forces

The armed groups had begun disrupting government operations in Kayah State in December 2021, targeting Loikaw—the state capital—and nearby areas. They used civilian structures, religious sites, schools, and hospitals as cover, while launching attacks aimed at weakening state control. In November 2023, they reportedly attacked Loikaw University using heavy weapons and detained teachers.
In response, the military launched operations from January 2024, regaining control of Hsihseng town by May 15 and reopening major road routes by late May. On July 16, the military fully retook Loikaw town.
Following this, operations focused on Mobye town, a strategic communication hub along the Mobye–Loikaw road. Armed groups had blocked roads, expelled civilians, and used human shields. They also reportedly destroyed homes, looted property, and set fires in local villages.
The military's counter-offensive aimed to restore control and safety in Mobye and its surrounding areas, with troops advancing from both the eastern and western flanks. From early 2025, the military progressively captured 14 heavily fortified neighbourhoods where the opposition had set up bunkers in schools, monasteries, and clinics. Over six months, there were 215 major clashes and around 400 skirmishes. The final two strongholds—Mwaytaw Pagoda ward and Nyaung Waing ward—were recaptured on July 5 and 6, respectively.
The SAC claims it seized weapons, documents, and digital files. It also accuses the KNPP, KNDF, and PDFs of placing landmines on civilian routes and launching attacks from within residential and religious areas, prompting the army to respond under its rules of engagement.
During the fighting, some military personnel were killed or wounded. As of now, the military continues to clear a remaining 4.5 km stretch of road to fully reopen the Loikaw–Mobye–Pekhon–Pinlaung route.
Once the area is fully secured, efforts will focus on restoring administration, allowing displaced residents to return home, and clearing landmines to ensure public safety.
